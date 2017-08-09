Tejashwi Yadav to begin Janadesh Apman Yatra against Nitish Kumar’s betrayal today

Tejashwi Yadav left for Motihari after Rabri Devi applied tilak on the forehead of both his sons. (Source: PTI)

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and the current leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav will begin his Janadesh Apman Yatra from Motihari on Wednesday to step up RJD’s attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for “betraying” the mandate for Grand Alliance and joining hands with the BJP, according to a report by The Indian Express. Tejashwi had left for Motihari on Tuesday along with his brother Tej Pratap Yadav. “We are going to tell people the real story behind Nitish Kumar deserting the Grand Alliance. We will tell them how Nitish Kumar, who used to talk of Sangh-mukt Bharat ended up in the lap of BJP,” Tejashwi told the media before leaving.

A small function was held before Tejashwi Yadav left for Motihari where Rabri Devi applied tilak on the forehead of both his sons and Lalu Yadav gave them some tips too. Sources said Lalu has asked Tejashwi to refrain from personal attacks on Nitish and stay focused on the theme of “betrayal” of people’s mandate. The Grand Alliance of RJD, JD(U) and Congress won 178 of 243 seats in 2015. The first phase of Tejashwi’s yatra will begin on Wednesday. During this yatra, he will address a rally at Madhopur, before leaving for Sheohar for a public meeting on Thursday.

The first leg of the yatra will end by addressing meetings at Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur on Friday. The former deputy CM will be accompanied by a team of young leaders and members of Dharmnirpeksh Sevak Sangh, an apolitical outfit launched by Tej Pratap. “No one will accept Tejashwi as a leader. Neither the people, nor senior RJD leaders can accept a rookie because Lalu Prasad’s politics revolves around his family,” said JD(U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh when he was asked about this development.

Meanwhile, Sharad Yadav too is set to hold about 25 public interactions as part of his “Janta se seedha sanvad” (direct dialogue with people). On August 10, he will hold 10 meetings in Vaishali and Muzaffarpur. He is expected to hold 11 such interactions the following day.