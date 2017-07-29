Tejashwi Yadav should thank Manoj Jha for preparing his speech: JD(U)

The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday came down heavily on former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav after the latter alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP insulted Bihar’s mandate meant for the grand alliance. (PTI)

The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday came down heavily on former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav after the latter alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insulted Bihar’s mandate meant for the grand alliance. To this length, JD (U) leader Ajay Alok said Tejashwi must thank Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha for preparing his speech. “Tejashwi should thank Manoj Jha for his efforts; after all it is he who helped Tejashwi with his speech. If he thinks the public is unaware, he is mistaken; the public knows everything. Ask Tejashwi to give an extempore, we will know his true caliber,” Ajay told ANI. Following the dramatic dissolution of the RJD-JD (U) mahagathbandhan or grand alliance, Tejashwi on Friday had said the mandate which was handed over by the people of Bihar in 2015 elections was for the grand alliance. “It is a murder of democracy. People of Bihar had given mandate in 2015 not for the BJP but for the grand alliance. He (Nitish) along with the saffron party has insulted the mandate,” Tejashwi told the media here. He further assured that public will teach them a lesson.

“We asked several questions in assembly today, but BJP and Nitish Kumar had no answers to them. When they couldn’t answer my questions in assembly, then how will they answer to the people?” he questioned. Tejashwi added the entire disturbing series of events had been planned in advance by the saffron party. “Nitish ji is sitting in the lap of BJP and RSS which has disappointed the people of Bihar. The public feels betrayal. If he had to ultimately go to the BJP then did he change four parties in four years,” he asserted. Nitish Kumar won the floor test with 131 votes in favour against 108.

The Chief Minister was faced vote of confidence in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, to prove his majority to form the state government. The BJP and JD (U) had issued whip to their legislators to vote in favour of the trust vote. The RJD and the Congress had also issued a similar whip to their legislators. Nitish led JD (U)-NDA government had a support of 132 MLAs. According to the communique issued from the Raj Bhawan, Nitish had claimed the support of 131 members, including the BJP, two independents and legislators of BJP allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)-Secular and Rashtriya Lok Samata party (RLSP).

Opposition RJD has 80 MLAs, the Congress 27 and the CPI-ML 3. Nitish and BJP leader Sushil Modi were sworn-in as Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively, and former has been asked to prove his majority on the floor by Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. Nitish, on July 26 resigned as Bihar Chief Minister citing political differences with former ally, Lalu Prasad Yadav led RJD, over corruption charges against the RJD supremo’s son Tejashwi Yadav. He, however, on Thursday, took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the sixth time, marking a historic transition of the state from a Grand Alliance government to an NDA regime.