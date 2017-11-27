Tejashwi Yadav says if something happens to Lalu Prasad, Centre to be held responsible

The Centre has withdrawn RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s ‘Z+’ VIP security cover of NSG commandos, drawing an angry reaction from his son, who accused the NDA government of hatching a “murder conspiracy”. (Photo: PTI)

The Centre has withdrawn RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s ‘Z+’ VIP security cover of NSG commandos, drawing an angry reaction from his son, who accused the NDA government of hatching a “murder conspiracy”. The former Bihar chief minister will now be given ‘Z’ category security and be guarded by an armed commando squad of the Central Reserve Police Force, in accordance with the protocol of the scaled down cover, official sources said. Yadav will not have National Security Guard black cat commandos guarding him any more. The NSG only provides ‘Z+’ security cover. The decision was taken after the Union home ministry recently reviewed the threat levels of various VIP protectees, the sources said. Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav, a former minister and an MLA, hit out at the move. “They are hatching a murder conspiracy against him (Lalu),” an angry Tej Pratap told reporters outside the state Assembly. “If my father is killed who will take responsibility for this?” he asked. If there is any physical attack on Lalu Prasad, the blame shall lie with prime minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Tej Pratap said. Tejashwi Yadav, the former deputy chief minister and the younger son of the RJD supremo, also attacked the Centre for downgrading Lalu Prasad’s security.

“By downgrading his security, the Centre is trying to frighten Lalu, who is working towards opposition unity. This is very mean-minded politics on the part of the BJP-led NDA government,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters. He also expressed apprehension that with a less strong security cover, the RJD chief had become vulnerable and “now the Centre shall be held solely responsible if anything happens to Lalu”. Tej Pratap’s remarks against the prime minister come days after he made objectionable comments against Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, threatening to disrupt the marriage ceremony of his son on December 3. Citing security reasons, Sushil Modi changed the venue of his son’s wedding to Veterinary College ground from Shakha field in Rajendra Nagar in the state capital.

Sushil Modi scoffed at protests over the scaling down of Lalu Prasad’s security, saying, “Lalu se log darte hain…Lalu ko kisse dar lagta hai (People are scared of Lalu. Who does he fear)'”. Besides, Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Centre also decided to withdraw ‘Z+’ CRPF VIP security cover of former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. Hindustani Awam Morcha president Manjhi told reporters, “I do not know on the basis of whose report the Centre has taken such a decision. I still face threat to my life.” Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha is a part of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar.

The winter session of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature began today.