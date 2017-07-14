Tejashwi Yadav resignation row: JDU expects Congress to intervene, to take call on Bihar Deputy CM after party meet

Janata Dal United (JDU) is likely to take a call on Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s resignation from his post after the party’s upcoming national executive meeting in New Delhi as per Indian Express report. Earlier, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) made it clear that Tejashwi Yadav would not resign over a corruption case filed against him. JDU national spokesperson KC Yadav as per reports said,”We are preparing for the party’s national executive meeting in Delhi on July 22-23. While our agenda is already decided, current political issues would also be taken up. Nitish Kumar might also meet AICC president Sonia Gandhi. We expect the Congress to intervene in the Bihar matter as it is our ally too.”

Tyagi said that the Mahagathbandhan is best placed under Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s “leadership and image.” He said,”There has to be a serious attempt by all stakeholders in the Grand Alliance to find a way out of the impasse. There is no question of Nitishji compromising with his moral authority.” The comments were hinted at the final call after the meeting if the RJD does not budge. So far, the Congress has backed the RJD against the CBI and ED raids.

Meanwhile, JDU national general secretary Sanjay Jha on Wednesday said,”Brand Bihar has been created with great effort by Nitish Kumar and JD(U). We will not let that get diluted at any cost. Party legislators and workers were unanimous that Nitish Kumar’s clean image and developmental governance are the main assets of the party, and that we will not compromise on these whatever be the cost. We are ready to bear any consequence for our policy of zero tolerance against corruption.”