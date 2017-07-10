Tejashwi Yadav not to resign as Bihar dy CM, Lalu Yadav led RJD says after crucial meet

Rashtriya Janata Dal has decided that Tejashwi Yadav will not resign from his post of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister. (IE file photo)

Amid heat over recent CBI raids, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has decided that Tejashwi Yadav will not resign from his post of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister. “We have decided that there is no question of Tejashwi Yadav vacating his post, instead his good works were discussed in the meeting,” Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddique told reporters after a crucial meeting chaired by party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Meanwhile, senior Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav said that Lalu is being victimised in the current issue and JDU’s alliance with RJD is intact. Comments from Sharad Yadav, a former JDU president, came as the first reaction from the party over the recent row. Nitish Kumar will hold a meeting of party lawmakers on Tuesday regarding the current issue. A massive row kicked off after CBI raided 12 locations linked to Lalu Yadav family in a case of alleged corruption during his term as Railway Minister. In shocking turn of event, the RJD supremo, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi were booked by the CBI for alleged irregularities in tender allotment to a private firm Sujata Hotels for the maintenance and functioning of BNR hotels in Ranchi and Puri.

The next day, ED launched raids on three properties linked to Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar in Delhi in a separate case of money laundering. Lalu Yadav has termed the action by central agencies as political vendetta being carried out at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.