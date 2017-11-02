Tejashwi Yadav mocks PM Narendra Modi over ease of doing business ranking

Tejashwi Yadav mocks PM Narendra Modi over ease of doing business World Bank ranking. (PTI)

Former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday mocked PM Narendra Modi in relation to ‘Ease of doing of business’. Tejashwi while talking to reporters said that there is a perfect example of how ease of doing business in India has “improved by 16,000 times’ while “ease of dying by hunger” has increased by 200 times, reported IANS. He said,”We have a textbook example on how ease of doing business in India improved by 16,000 times. And ease of dying of hunger increased by 200 times.” Bihar opposition leader said this in reference to reports that BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s company saw an increase in turnover by 16,000 times in a year after the NDA government came to power and of India’s ranking in the Global Hunger Index, added IANS report.

He also said that Narendra Modi led government is desperate to win the Gujarat polls, which seems like a lost battle if there are reports of anger among people against the BJP government who has been in power for 22 years in Gujarat. Talking in reference to demonetisation, RJD leader said that his party would organise on November 8 across Bihar to give voice to the common people who were hit hard by the move.

The World Bank on Tuesday had released the Ease of Doing Business 2018 ranking on Tuesday which saw India jump 30 places to enter the top 100 club in the 190 countries list. Ever since the release, on one hand, where, BJP is celebrating the achievement, opposition parties did not lose a chance to take a dig at the right-wing government over the same. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley traded barbs over Twitter on Thursday morning. Rahul took to Twitter and said,” Sabko maloom hai ‘ease of doing business’ ki haqeeqat, lekin khud ko khush rakhne ke liye ‘Dr Jaitley’ ye khayal achha hai (everybody knows the reality of ease of doing business, but this thought, Dr Jaitley, is good to keep yourself happy).”

Jaitley retorted that the UPA’s “ease of doing corruption” has been replaced by NDA’s “ease of doing business”, apparently hitting back at Gandhi’s jibe.”The difference between the UPA and NDA – ‘The ease of doing corruption has been replaced by the ease of doing business’.”