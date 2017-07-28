Tejashwi Yadav lashes out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after JDU, BJP combo wins floor test

Tejashwi said, “People of Bihar will teach them a lesson; when they couldn’t answer my questions in assembly, then how will they answer the people” (ANI)

After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar won the floor test with the support of BJP in the Assembly today, an aggressive former Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at the JDU supremo. Speaking to the gathered mediamen, he said, “People of Bihar will teach them a lesson; when they couldn’t answer my questions in assembly, then how will they answer the people?” as per ANI. “I asked several questions in assembly today, but BJP and Nitish Kumar had no answers,” he added. Underlining the fact that Nitish had betrayed the mandate of the people that was given in the elections, Yadav said, “Tejashwi was just an excuse for Nitish. The people of Bihar have been betrayed. Now who will bear the losses of the people of Bihar,” he said. Tejashwi also said the mandate was for mahagathbandhan but Nitish Kumar and BJP has disrespected the mandate. Revealing JDU plans in the wake of the change in government, he said, “We will go among the people and tell them the truth” He also slammed the RSS dubbing them as the killer of Mahatma Gandhi.