Tejashwi Yadav kicks off rally against Nitish Kumar’s opportunistic alliance

Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav (PTI)

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday began his ‘Janadesh Apman Yatra’ from East Champaran district to “expose” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s “double speak” and his “opportunistic alliance” with the BJP to form government after dumping the Grand Alliance. Kicking off the yatra, to protest “insult to the 2015 mandate” by Nitish Kumar, the former Deputy Chief Minister first offered an “apology” to Mahatma Gandhi near his life-size statue at Motihari, district headquarters of East Champaran, which is associated with Mahatma Gandhi’s concept of satyagraha. Tejashwi Yadav apologised for his RJD party’s “mistake” in having joined hands with Nitish Kumar and forming the Mahagathbandhan, of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janata Dal-United of Nitish Kumar, and the Congress.”We are followers of Mahatma Gandhi’s principle. We were not aware that Nitish Kumar, who repeatedly claimed himself to be a follower of Gandhiji, would sit in the lap of the killer of Mahatma Gandhi,” Tejashwi Yadav said, in his address to a huge gathering of party leaders, workers and supporters.

Cricketer-turned-politician Tejashwi Yadav, 28, the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, said Nitish Kumar’s action of breaking the Grand Alliance and forming government with BJP is “not only an insult to the mandate of the 11 crore people of Bihar, but also an insult of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals”. “Nitish Kumar has insulted Gandhiji by joining RSS-BJP for the sake of power.” Tejashwi Yadav said the people of Bihar will “teach a hard lesson” to Nitish Kumar for “insulting” their mandate. He also recalled that only three months ago he along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar walked seven km from Chandriya village to Motihari and took oath in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue to develop India. “But we failed to fulfil the oath that was taken in front of this statue.” He said “I am here to correct my mistake as I had joined Nitish Kumar for the Gandhi Smriti Yatra in Champaran in April this year, and he has joined hands with the RSS-BJP.” He said he will now propagate Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of peace and social harmony.

Tejashwi Yadav appealed to people to stand up against forces which are working to create a divide in society and the country. Along with his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, former Bihar Health Minister, who is also part of the yatra, Tejashwi Yadav invited people to attend RJD’s August 27 rally in Patna against the BJP to show their unity.