Tejashwi Yadav fumes, calls Nitish Kumar opportunist rival, says vicious greed for power will spell its own doom

Tejashwi Yadav has been quite vocal since then against Nitish Kumar’s political move. (PTI)

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav called Nitish Kumar an opportunist soon after the Janata Dal United (JDU) supremo was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the sixth time. Yadav said in a tweet, “I entered in govt with a clean slate with a keen desire of writing a positive story for people of Bihar, only to find an opportunist rival!” RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi was facing corruption charges after CBI conducted raids at his house. Nitish resigned saying he could not tolerate the current environment that was preventing him from working for the development of the state. Nitish joined hands with Narendra Modi-led BJP government, and took the post of the CM afresh with BJP senior state leader Sushil Modi as the deputy chief minister.

Tejashwi Yadav has been quite vocal since then against Nitish Kumar’s political move. He tweeted yesterday saying, “If Nitish Ji is proud of his moral values & honesty, He would not had been in midnight rush to stake claim for govt. Honest man doesn’t fear.”

In a series of tweets today, Tejashwi Yadav expressed his discontent. He said, “Whenever there is change in a system, however unjust, those at vantage point were bound to get irked. Repercussions were expected & imminent. Vicious greed for power of opportunism will spell its own doom. People are not fools that they digest their penchant for wicked power grab.”