Tejashwi Yadav asks Nitish Kumar: 75% of current Bihar ministers are corrupt, where is CM’s conscience?

Tejashwi Yadav targetted Nitish Kumar over the cheque issued by Narendra Modi for flood relief, earlier. (PTI)

Former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed current chief minister Nitish Kumar for practising alleged double standards in politics. Tejashwi pointed out that more than 75% ministers in the new NDA regime in the state tainted including Nitish Kumar. “More than 75 per cent of your minister is tainted including you, Sushil Modi is charged with same criminal charges registered against me, why can’t you sack them?” Tejashwi asked.

The former deputy CM further alleged that Nitish’s break-up with RJD and Congress was pre-planned and allegations made on him were used as an excuse to break the alliance. “Nitish ki antaratma kaha hai, ye kaisi antaratma hai, kya ye kursi-atma hai, ya fir ye Modi atma hai, ye kaisi atma hai j0 apne aap jagti hai or apne hisaab se so jati hai, (where is Nitish Kumar’s conscience now? What kind of conscience is it? Is it the conscience for power? Or is it the conscience for Modi?” Tejashwi said. He further said Nitish is greedy for power.

“Nitish Kumar is self-obsessed and arrogant, if he thinks that he will remain chief minister forever, that is not going to happen,” Tejashwi Yadav said. Tejashwi also took a dig on Kumar’s decision to join NDA, saying, “Nitish Kumar is a turncoat, he moved from ‘Hey Ram’ to ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in politics.”

This is a developing story