Tej Pratap Yadav provided wrong figures during 2015 Bihar elections: Sushil Modi

After meeting Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking disqualification of Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav as MLA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by senior party leader Sushil Modi asserted that when filing nomination letter for 2015 elections, the former provided wrong facts and figures. Speaking to reporters, Modi said, “During the 2015 elections, the records on property which Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav had given were wrong facts on Aurangabad’s benami property case. This is the ugliest fraud ever as they have misused people’s emotions. Also when filing the nomination letter they provided wrong facts and figures which they had bought in 2010 and the payment had been done through a cheque”.

Demanding strict action over Tej Pratap, Modi stated that the ECI should impose charges of corrupt practice and also restrict them from taking part from further election. “It’s a shame to the family and the state as they had concealed the fact from both the ECI and the State Government when they own prime land worth Rs. 15 crore in Aurangabad district in Bihar. Not just that, they also own a mall and Hero Honda showroom on their name. We have given all facts to ECI and want strict action like Section 125A to be imposed on them, charges of corrupt practice also to restrict them from taking part from election further,” Modi said.

Further assuring action from the Supreme Court, Modi added that the Yadav family will soon be grilled. “We received assurance from Supreme Court too as our appeal was heard with positive nods. Today, we meet the ECI seeking disqualification of Tej Pratap Yadav as MLA, as he was facing corruption charges in benami properties case, regards his brother and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav along with other family members will be grilled soon,” Modi added.

Earlier in the day, Sushil Modi meet the ECI seeking disqualification of Tej Pratap Yadav as MLA, as he was facing corruption charges in benami properties case. “Our delegation will meet the Election Commission seeking disqualification of Tej Pratap Yadav as MLA in Aurangabad benami property case,” BJP leader Sushil Modi told ANI.

Modi accused Tej Pratap of not declaring his source of income and dubious land deals in Aurangabad district in his election affidavit.

The BJP leader had earlier demanded dismissal of deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav.

Earlier, branding Tej Pratap as the ‘Robert Vadra of Bihar,’ Modi had said the former concealed the fact from both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the State Government that he owns prime land worth Rs. 15 crore in Aurangabad district in Bihar. “Tejaswi Yadav deliberately concealed his ownership of this land and the loan from Madhya Bihar Grameen Bank in his affidavit before the Election Commission during the 2015 Assembly polls and also in his disclosures as a minister before the State Government in December 2016,” Sushil said in a press briefing here. “It is beyond anyone’s comprehension as to why he has not declared the property valued at Rs. 15 crore in official records,” he added.

As per Modi, Tej Pratap had purchased land for Rs. 53.34 lakh in Aurangabad district in 2010 from seven people, but didn’t declare it in his election affidavit in the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections. He didn’t even mention it in the annual assets declaration before the State Government.