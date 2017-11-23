Tej Pratap Yadav plays dirty politics, threatens Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi to beat him, watch video

Tej Pratap is not heard taking Sushil Modi’s name but the reference was clear.

After Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar CM, Rabri Devi said that there are people in Bihar who want to behead PM Modi, another RJD was caught in a rift for threatening deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi. On Wednesday, the former Bihar Health Minister and son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap Yadav was seen in a video which showed him threatening Sushil Kumar Modi, the Bihar Deputy CM. Tej Pratap said that he would beat the deputy CM at his own home if he attends Modi’s son Utkarsh’s wedding.

Tej Pratap, on November 19, threatened Modi with such remarks at a public meeting in Aurangabad. According to a report by The Indian Express, Tej Pratap said, “He invited me to attend the wedding of his son. If I go there I will expose him in public.” He added, “He is calling me to insult me at the wedding. An apparent fight can be seen, and politics is what I will do as we have been cheated, and the poor are treated. I will go to his house and beat him up. I will create a scene and insult him before guests. I am an emotional person. I speak from the heart just like Lalu Yadav.”

Although, Tej Pratap is not heard taking Sushil Modi’s name the reference was clear. As of now, the RJD hasn’t reacted to this incident. Sushil Modi said, “Such a remark from him shows the kind of culture he has imbibed. I wonder how he can think of disrupting my son’s wedding.” Sushil Kumar Modi also said, “He seems to be frustrated … I have exposed corruptions and scandals which involved his family. This has led to the loss of his party in the state. However, I am worried his provocative speech may lead to some untoward incident on the day of the wedding. I would request Lalu to intervene and restrain his son,” he said.

The deputy chief minister’s son Utkarsh’s wedding is scheduled on 3 December. Sushil Modi has levelled a number of allegations against Prasad’s family acquiring benami properties.

Tej Pratap ended his speech by talking about the protests by women against harassment on BHU campus. He said, “Women are a form of Durga goddess. Who is destroyed by Durga? Mahisasur! She will destroy Narendra Modi.”