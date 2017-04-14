Tej Pratap Yadav concealed Rs 15 cr property in election affidavit: Sushil Kumar Modi

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today accused Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav with concealing ownership of a land in Aurangabad district in his election affidavit and annual assets declaration. (Source: PTI)

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today accused Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav with concealing ownership of a land in Aurangabad district in his election affidavit and annual assets declaration. Tej Pratap, the state health minister in the Nitish Kumar government, had purchased land for Rs 53.34 lakh in Aurangabad district in 2010 from seven persons, but neither declared it in his election affidavit in the 2015 Assembly polls nor furnished the same in the annual assets declaration before the state government, Sushil told reporters here.

“It is beyond anyone’s comprehension as to why he has not declared the property valued at Rs 15 crore in official records,” the senior BJP leader alleged. Sushil, accompanied by Bihar BJP vice-president Devesh Kumar, said “We will bring it to the notice of the Election Commission through a memorandum annexing the affidavit that did not mention the property and loan taken against it. We will demand the EC to take action.”

He also raised questions as to where did Tej Pratap get Rs 53.34 lakh to buy the land in 2010 when he was barely 20 years-old. “Will the Chief Minister dare to sack him (Tej Pratap)? …CM Nitish Kumar is silent in order to save his government,” Sushil Modi said.