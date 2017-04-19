Tej Bahadur Yadav video row: Sacked by BSF for complaining against food quality, jawan says will move High Court

This is what happens when you say the truth, he says.

Hours after BSF dismissed him from services today, Tej Bahadur Yadav said he would move to High Court to get justice. Recently his post in social media about sub-standard food quality offered to jawans had grabbed a lot of attention in the country, with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also asking for reports.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “I have been dismissed from service, will now appeal in the High court”. “Hope I get justice, I have full faith in the judiciary. This is what happens when you say the truth? Happening for years now”, he added.

As per the PTI report, a probe was ordered for reported breach of discipline against him. Officials had said the Staff Court of Inquiry (SCoI) would soon complete its investigation and submit its recommendations to the BSF DG.

The Home Ministry, in the meantime, had taken strong exception to a fresh video of Yadav. It has asked the BSF to look into it as part of the probe. A senior official in the ministry had said that Yadav had broken service rules by posting the second video.

You may also like to watch this video

In another video, the jawan had alleged that he was being “mentally tortured” and his attempt to post the first video was to highlight the alleged prevailing corruption in his organisation. “The Prime Minister had said so (eradication of corruption)…I was doing the same. Is this (inquiry) what I should be getting in return? ” he had said in the short video. He also claimed the phone, which he had surrendered to the authorities on January 10 had been “tampered with”.

Yadav, in the first video, uploaded on social media had alleged that even as that government procures essentials for the soldiers, the higher-ups and officers “sell them off” in an “illegal” way in the market and they have to suffer.