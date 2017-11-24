Teenager reverses car, crushes minor brothers in Delhi’s Najafgarh; one dead, other critical

A 17-year-old boy ran over two of his neighbours, who were brothers, aged three and eight, while reversing his car in Delhi’s Najafgarh.

A 17-year-old boy ran over two of his neighbours, who were brothers, aged three and eight, while reversing his car in Delhi’s Najafgarh. While one brother died after being crushed between a wall and the car, the other was left critically injured battling for life in a city hospital. The event occurred in the outer region of Delhi’s Najafgarh when the juvenile reversed his father’s rented car at high speed and ran over the two brothers playing in front of their house. “Around 10.30am, we heard a loud sound and people calling out for us. When we went to check what had happened, we noticed our sons Nikhil and Nihal lying in a pool of blood,” said Sandeep Singh, the father of the victims was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Police reached the spot when the Police Control Room (PCR) was called around 10:45 am. The police team immediately rushed the boys to a nearby hospital where Nikhil, aged eight, was declared brought dead and Nihal, aged three, was battling for life and was admitted in a critical condition.

The accused minor acquired the car keys after his father asked him to wash the car rented for two weddings in his house. Upon acquiring the keys, the boy started reversing the car and lost control following which he rammed the vehicle against the wall crushing the two boys. The boy fled the crime scene when people started gathering and was later apprehended by police and produced in a juvenile justice court.

Similar incident happened in Patna’s Khagaul where a teen mowed down a four-year-old girl and critically injured a five-year-old boy after losing control of the car he was driving. The 18-year-old accused was learning to drive the car with another of his friend when he lost control and crashed the speeding vehicle into the two kids who were playing outside their house.

Few instances of rash driving:

Sept 9, 2017 – 5-year-old kindergarten child crushed under her school bus while boarding off in Ghaziabad.

Aug 2, 2017 – A woman driving a car with headphones on ran over a two-year-old child in Delhi’s Palam.

Apr 7, 2017 – 17-year-old minor speeding his father’s Mercedes ran over a man in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area.