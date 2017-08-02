Teen posted picture on social media before Blue Whale suicide

‘Blue Whale’, an online game which originated in Russia, starts by asking participants via social media to draw a blue whale on a piece of paper. (Reuters)

Moments before a 14-year-old boy ended his life, allegedly completing a “task” in the ‘Blue Whale’ suicide challenge online game, he had posted his photo on a social media site, the police said today. The class 9 student, who jumped off the fifth floor of a building in suburban Andheri on July 29, had posted his photograph on Instagram before committing suicide, they said. The teenager mentioned that this was his “last picture”, and his friends will not be able to see him at school on Monday, an official investigating the case told PTI. Before he jumped to his death, the teenager sat on the parapet, held the camera between his legs and clicked the picture which showed height of the building, the official said. His mobile phone had been sent to a forensic science laboratory to check if his death was connected to ‘Blue Whale’ suicide challenge online game, the official said.

“We are probing the ‘Blue Whale’ suicide challenge angle, and talking to his friends and members of the social messaging app group where this (suicide) was discussed,” the official said. ‘Blue Whale’, an online game which originated in Russia, starts by asking participants via social media to draw a blue whale on a piece of paper. The participants are then asked to carve the whale onto their body. They are given other “challenges” or “tasks” such as watching horror movies alone. These challenges or dares also include committing acts harming oneself.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the state Assembly today that the state government will probe the teenager’s death. “It is an online game and thus can be controlled. We will set up an enquiry in the tragic suicide incident of the student, allegedly due to the Blue Whale online game. “The state government will coordinate with the Centre for necessary action,” Fadnavis said.