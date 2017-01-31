Techie’s murder: Congress demands comprehensive probe

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devandra Fadnavis, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, said he had this morning visited the relatives of Rasila Raju O P at Kozhikode. (PTI)

Congress in Kerala today demanded a comprehensive probe into the murder of 23-year old woman software engineer from the state at the Pune campus of Infosys. In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devandra Fadnavis, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, said he had this morning visited the relatives of Rasila Raju O P at Kozhikode.

“There is some mystery in the murder and some others had a role in her death, Rasila’s relatives informed me’, he said. Besides, the family also complained that there was ‘serious lapse’ on the part of the company, he said. In these circumstances, a comprehensive probe should be held and action taken against those responsible, he said.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



Meanwhile, the body of the Rasila was today brought to Kozhikode from Pune. The death has come as a rude shock to her father and other close relatives. Her mother had passed away three years ago. Rasila was found dead in a conference room on the 9th floor of the Infosys building in Phase II of Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park at Hinjawadi in Pune and police have arrested a security guard in connection with the murder.