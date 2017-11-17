Techie raped over 50 women in Chennai, shot blackmail videos; cops reveal how this serial offender trapped them

Representative Image

Police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man in a case of robbery but were astonished to find that he was a serial rapist who could have assaulted up to 50 women in Chennai.The accused named, Madhan Arivalagan, is a native of Mathur in Krishnagiri district. The police took him in for questioning in connection with a mugging incident, inspected his cellphone, and were shocked by what they found recorded on the phone. “Arivalagan sexually assaulted women after trapping them alone at home,” an investigating officer said quoting Times of India. “He recorded the acts on his cellphone in several cases and used the footage to blackmail and repeatedly rape the women”, added the official.

Investigators said Arivalagan, a BSc (Maths) graduate from a Krishnagiri college, worked for a software firm in Bengaluru for a couple of years before moving to Chennai in 2015. During the interrogation, Arivalagan told the police that he was unable to find a job in Chennai after which he started to rob people and in one such incident he raped a robbery victim. On a robbery complaint filed by Velachery resident, Williams, the police detained Arivalagan as a suspect with the help of footage from security cameras in a showroom near the crime scene.

After checking his cellphone, police questioned Arivalagan about the incriminating videos they found.

Another officer on the case, who had seen Arivalagan’s videos of sexual assault, said some of the recordings were up to 20 minutes long. “Arivalagan forced his victims to give him their mobile phone numbers and contacts,” he said.

A senior police officer said Arivalagan appeared to have serious psychiatric problems. During interrogation, he admitted that he not only used the videos to repeatedly rape some women but also enjoyed watching them. Investigators searched Arivalagan’s residence in Maduvankarai and seized a laptop. Police officers are in the process of questioning his family members and friends.