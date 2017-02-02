Techie murder: Pune cops to issue advisory to IT firms after woman’s murder

Rasila was killed near her workstation on the ninth floor of Infosys building, allegedly by the security guard Bhabhen Saikia (27) whom she had earlier reprimanded for staring her. (IE)

In the wake of murder of 23 years old woman employee at the premises of Infosys here, Pune police are planning to issue a fresh security advisory to the IT and ITES firms in the city. IT professional from Kerala, Rasila Raju OP, was allegedly strangled by a security guard near her workstation in the Infosys building at Hinjawadi here on Sunday.

There are over 400 IT and ITes companies in the city, a large chunk of them at the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi.

“In view of the recent incident, there is need to sensitise all these firms on the internal security of the employees and specially women employees.

“The campus of major IT companies does not come under the status of public places and the security is managed privately, so we are going to issue an advisory to all the firms asking them to augment the internal security,” said Joint Commissioner of Police, Sunil Ramanand.

He said the firms will be asked to install CCTV cameras on the premises and make sure that their feed is monitored.

“The female employees should not work alone and they should work in buddy system. The companies should monitor the pick and drop system and make sure that female employees are not picked first and dropped last,” he said.

The companies will be asked to monitor “emotional stability” and health of the employees including the security guards and other support staff. “Generally, security guards’ background checks are done, but there is something called emotional stability, which needs to be checked and all these things we are going to incorporate in the advisory,” he said.

Police are also seeking suggestions from various stakeholders over the security of employees in and outside the campuses and also planning to carry out security audits of the IT firms.

Rasila was killed near her workstation on the ninth floor of Infosys building, allegedly by the security guard Bhabhen Saikia (27) whom she had earlier reprimanded for staring her.

Saikia was later arrested at CST station in Mumbai.