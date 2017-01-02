Tech savvy India will adapt; digital payment enabled Aadhaar Card will help, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad in an interview sounded confident that the public will soon adapt to the new digital system and banks will adopt new technology like digital money. (PTI)

As India slowly emerges out of the inertia caused by the demonetisation drive, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says that India is tech savvy and Aadhaar enabled payments will bring a metamorphosis in the digital payments ecosystem in the country. Ravi Shankar Prasad in an interview with

Pranav Mukul of Indian Express, sounded confident that the public will soon adapt to the new digital system and banks will adopt new technology like digital money. Talking about the availability of physical infrastructure, Ravi Shankar asserted that India will not suffer because of loopholes in infrastructure. He said that he has directed the Secretary of IT to do a detailed study to ensure safety and security. He also talked about setting up a seperate Digital Payments division in Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). This one with cyber auditors.

He also compared the digital evolution with that of mobile and internet. Talking about secured platforms he said content and platform will be both driven by the market and a secure platform will earn results. Discussing the sustainability of the digital payments and the edge cash has over digital payments, he said that they don’t mean the economy to completely become cashless but there must be a stress on Digital Payments. The required push to digital payments will be given by the government in the form of digital payment enabled Aadhaar Card.

On the promotion of Digital ecosystem in the rural areas of the country Ravi Prasad talked about the Common Service Centres across the rural areas. He said these centres along with making Aadhaar cards effect digital payments and digital booking of railway tickets. Minister also said that all 5.5 lakh ration cards will be made Aadhar card friendly in the near future.