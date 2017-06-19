Team India should have opposed playing against Pakistan: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Gautam Gambhir

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (PTI)

After veteran Indian opener Gautam Gambhir suggested Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to pack his bags and cross the border to go to Pakistan, the Shiv Sena on Monday said that the country would have appreciated more had the Indian Cricket Team opposed playing against them. Talking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the entire nation wants zero relations with Pakistan irrespective of whatever platform it is. “The entire nation wants zero relations with Pakistan irrespective of the platform. I don’t want to question their patriotism, but it is very easy to say to people like Mirwaiz to leave for Pakistan. I don’t want to criticise them, but the Indian Cricket Team should have opposed the match. Any player, who would have refused to play against Pakistan, would have been hailed all across the country,” he added. He further said, “These separatists have always been on the side of Pakistan. But the way they pray for Pakistan, while living in India, the Government should look into this kind of behaviour.”

Earlier in the day, Gambhir suggested Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to pack his bags and cross the border to go to Pakistan in an apparent jibe taken on him after he congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Team on their victory over Team India in the ICC Champions Trophy final held on Sunday.

Gambhir tweeted, “A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don’t u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing.”

Farooq had earlier tweeted, “Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan.”

Mirwaiz, a few days back too, had cheered for the Pakistan Cricket Team after their win over England in the first semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy. The chairman of Hurriyat Forum tweeted, “As we were finishing taraweeh, could hear the fire crackers bursting, well played team #Paksitan. Best of luck for the finals!”

This tweet of his earned the ire of many, including political leaders, who asked the media and the people to ignore the comments made by ‘anti-national elements like him.’