Teachers should promote revolutionary learning: Kiran Bedi

Teachers should promote ‘revolutionary learning’ and bring out proficient youth, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said today.(Reuters)

Teachers should promote ‘revolutionary learning’ and bring out proficient youth, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said today. Students should focus on “self-study” and with library access being available now coupled with development in technology they could make strides in their careers, Bedi said in her address at the 25th convocation of Pondicherry University here. She also said universities and governments should work together in various areas. “We need each other and we should develop a partnership,’ Bedi, who is Chief Rector of the university, said. The Lt Governor said youth and students could spread out and take up community projects to achieve the goal of Swachch Bharat Abhiyan in Puducherry. “The work of cleanliness should be the work of every one,” she said.

The university, having six thousand students and Puducherry having 60,000 youth could together take up the cleanliness drive, she said. Further, Bedi said she felt sorry that in spite of this massive strength of youth, Puducherry is not the cleanest yet and added that institutions should take initiatives to mobilise youth to achieve the goal of Swachch Bharath Abhiyan. “Make Puducherry the cleanest and Prime Minister would come and recognise the Union Territory if it achieved the goal of Swachch Bharath Abhiyan, by making a visit,” she said. She said, “we should unite together and collaborate by sinking all differences.” “Corruption will fall substantially if we work in tandem and in a transparent manner,” she pointed out.

You May Also Like To Watch:



Madras High Court judge Justice R Mahadevan, who spoke after distributing degree certifictes and gold medals to the graduates, urged the youth to make use of the abundant opportunities available to them, both here and also globally. “To use the opportunities available to them the youth should also nurture their potential through self-examination to identify their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges (SWOC),” he said. The SWOC analysis is part of corporate organisations and “is essential for individuals also, to catch up with the ever dynamic and modern world,” the judge added.

He lauded Pondicherry University, a centrally-sponsored higher education institution, for its “remarkable contribution in the field of higher education.” “The university has been emerging as a centre of excellence in teaching, research and extension activities by offering multi-disciplinary courses under the choice-based credit system as a pioneering institute in India,” Justice Mahadevan said. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan, Lok Sabha Member R Radhakrishnan and new Registrar of the University B R Babu were among those present. The university’s Vice-Chancellor (officiating) Prof Anisa Basheer Khan, who welcomed the gathering, said that a Rs 46 crore convention hall with a capacity for 2,500 persons would come up soon on the campus. Around 16,890 candidates (2015-2016 batch) were conferred degrees on the occasion.