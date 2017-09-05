Teachers’ Day: PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind remember Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan; teachers have central role in New India, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind today remembered Dr Sarvepalli Radha Krishnan and wished on teachers’s day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind today remembered Dr Sarvepalli Radha Krishnan and wished the teaching community on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. “My tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, an outstanding teacher and statesman on his birth anniversary, ” PM Modi tweeted. “On Teachers’ Day, I salute the teaching community that is devoted to nurturing minds & spreading the joys of education in society, ” the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

President Kovind also paid tributes to Radhakrishnan, he tweeted: “On Teachers’ Day, I pay homage to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan & extend heartiest greetings to all teachers of our nation.”

Modi said teachers have a central role in realising our dream of a ‘New India’ that is driven by cutting edge research and innovation. “Let us make the next 5 years about ‘teach to transform, educate to empower & learn to lead,” Modi added. In a recorded audio message, he also read out a quote of Albert Einstein who once said,”It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.”

In his message, President Kovind said India has a warm tradition of the Guru Shishya parampara by which teachers impart their knowledge to students and empower them. “It is our moral responsibility to pay respect and regard to teachers, as they are role models who guide children to become good and productive human beings. Teachers also develop the creativity of children and kindle a desire in them to be innovative,” he said as per PTI.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated to honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was born on September 5, 1888. Dr Radhakrishnan was the first vice president and the second president of India. From the year 1962 when he became president, India has commemorated Dr Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary by paying tribute to its teachers and gurus on this day, as per NDTV.