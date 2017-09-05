Teachers Day 2017: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, extends greetings

Teachers Day 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid rich tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and hailed teaching community in the country on the occasion of September 5. (PTI image)

Teachers Day 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid rich tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and hailed teaching community in the country on the occasion of September 5. “My tributes to Dr. S Radhakrishnan, an outstanding teacher and statesman on his birth anniversary. On Teachers’ Day, I salute the teaching community that is devoted to nurturing minds & spreading the joys of education in society,” PM Modi tweeted this morning. The Prime Minister, who is in China to attend BRICS Summit, underscored that teachers have a central role in realising the dream of a ‘New India’ that is driven by cutting edge research and innovation.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted teachers across the nation on the eve of Teachers’ Day. Asserting on the piousness of the ‘Guru- Shishya’ relationship Kovind said that it was our moral responsibility to pay respect and regard to our teachers. “It is our moral responsibility to pay respect and regard to teachers, as they are role models who guide children to become good and productive human beings,” he said. At the occasion he also paid homage to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and averred on the role of a teacher in one’s life. “Teachers impart knowledge to students and empower them, and are our nation has a warm tradition of Guru-shishya parampara,” he said. “Teachers also develop the creativity of children and kindle a desire in them to be innovative,” he added.