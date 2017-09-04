Teachers Day 2017: Heart-warming SMS, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages that will move you and bring tears to your eyes

Teachers Day 2017: We have compiled some best Teachers’ Day wishes in form of messages, quotations and small phrases that you can send across to your teachers and mentors.

Teachers Day 2017: As they say, it’s the teacher that makes the difference, not the classroom – let’s take out some time to wish our favourite educators this Teachers’ Day, which is marked on September 5 in India. Teachers’ Day is celebrated in order to show respect to our teachers who have inspired and taught us valuable lessons in life. There is a special bond between a teacher and a student as one bestows knowledge and the other seeks guidance and that is why the relations is considered valuable. No doubt, we all have teachers who are unappreciated for all their efforts and they deserve some recognition for the enormous contribution they have made in order to make us successful in our lives.

On this special day, students express their gratitude and appreciation for their teachers and plan the day for them to sit back and enjoy. In schools, students prepare speeches praising their teachers, wear get-up like them and honour them in many other ways. The day is also celebrated to honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was the second President of India and also a great scholar, philosopher and Bharat Ratna recipient.

And to make this day even more special, we have compiled some best Teachers’ Day wishes in form of messages, quotations and small phrases that you can send across to your teachers and mentors.

Teacher, you have always challenged me to work hard and get good grades.

I will always remember you.

Happy Teacher’s Day!

The best teachers don’t give you the answer, they spark within you the desire to find the answer yourself. Happy Teachers Day!

Thank you for teaching me how to read and write, for guiding me to distinguish between what is wrong and what is right. For allowing me to dream and soar as a kite, thank you for being my friend, mentor and light. Happy Teachers’ Day

This beautiful card is for my retired teacher whose service in our school is greatly appreciated and who has been one of the stalwarts of our school with her good teaching. Teacher, I thank you with all my heart for your service. Happy Teachers’ Day

Books, sports, homework and knowledge, you are the pillar of our success and in the classroom, you are the best. Happy Teachers’ Day

I look forward to your class

When I come to school.

You’re an awesome teacher;

I think you’re very cool. Happy Teacher’s Day

You’re smart and fair and friendly;

You’re helping all of us.

And if I got to grade you,

From me you’d get A+!

Happy Teachers’ Day!

Sending my love and warmth to you, you have not only been a wonderful teacher but also friend, philosopher and guide May you have a memorable Teachers’ Day!

Admiration, devotion, education, inspiration and compassion are what you have. So I give you a toast to you, my teacher, because you deserve to be celebrated. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Thank you for planting a seed of curiosity and igniting my imagination for me to be able to flourish and succeed. Happy Teachers’ Day!