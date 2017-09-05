Teachers’ Day 2017: Google pays tribute to gurus with adorable animated doodle

Teachers Day 2017: Google has made a vibrant animated doodle where the alphabets G, O, O, L and E double up as students and the second G is the teacher.

Teachers’ Day 2017: To mark the 129th birth anniversary of former President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Google paid tributes through its newest animated doodle. The day is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India. In order to commemorate the contributions of the gurus and elders towards the development of the students across the country, Google has made a vibrant animated doodle where the alphabets G, O, O, L and E double up as students and the second G is the teacher. The doodle shows how teachers explain everything from arts and music to science and geometry to their students who are keenly listening and learning.

Born into a Telugu family on September 5, 1888, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was one of the greatest teachers that the country ever had. In order to honor his birth anniversary, his students were keen on celebrating his birthday. However, Dr Radhakrishnan replied, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day,” ever since then the day has been dedicated to all the teachers across the country.

Radhakrishnan graduated with a master’s degree in Philosophy and placed Indian philosophy on world map. He wrote, ‘The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore’, his first book in 1917. He believed that Tagore’s philosophy was the genuine manifestation of the Indian spirit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to all the teachers across the country. He wrote, “On Teachers’ Day, I salute the teaching community that is devoted to nurturing minds & spreading the joys of education in society.” He added, “My tributes to Dr. S Radhakrishnan, an outstanding teacher and statesman on his birth anniversary.”