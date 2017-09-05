Teachers’ Day 2017: From Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, APJ Abdul Kalam to Mayawati, here are the teachers who turned politicians

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Mayawati and APJ Abdul Kalam

Teachers’ Day 2017: September 5, 2017 marks the 129th birth anniversary of former President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and his birthday is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India. In order to honor him, his students were keen on celebrating his birthday. However, Dr Radhakrishnan replied, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day,” ever since then the day has been dedicated to all the teachers across the country. Teachers are the repository of knowledge, and they pass it on to the new generations who go on to build a better world. In order to honor the gurus, here is a list of teachers-turned-politician who have done their bit towards the country-

1. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Born into a Telugu family on September 5, 1888, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was one of the greatest teachers that the country ever had. He had a very humble beginning and he went on to be the first Vice President of India from 1952 to 1962 and the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. He graduated with a master’s degree in Philosophy and placed Indian philosophy on the world map. He had an extensive career as a teacher that began at Madras Presidency College after which he bacame a Professor of Philosophy at the University of Mysore and represented the University of Calcutta at the international congresses in the UK and US.

2. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

Popularly known as the missile man of India, former president of India, APJ Abdul Kalam, was the 11th President of India. Before holding a major post in the office, Kalam had spent four decades as a scientist, mainly at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He was a professor at the Anna University in Chennai in 2001. After leaving the office, the former President became a visiting professor at the Indian Institute of Management at Shillong Ahmedabad, and Indore and an honorary fellow of Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

3. Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, the 14th Prime Minister of India started his career as a teacher. He taught as a professor in economics at Panjab University and went on to teach at the prestigious Delhi School of Economics at the University of Delhi before entering politics.

4. Mayawati

Before starting her political career, Mayawati was working as a teacher in Inderpuri JJ Colony, Delhi. It was while she was working there, politician Kanshi Ram visited her family home in 1977. The rest is, of course, history.

5. Pranab Mukherjee

Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee had a brief stint as a professor in a college in West Bengal’s Birbhum District.

6. Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh started his career as physics lecturer before coming into politics.

7. Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav after completing his masters in political science, worked as a lecturer in a college in Karhal in Mainpuri.