Teachers’ Day 2017: Amitabh Bachchan‏, Anand Mahindra to Sachin Tendulkar, special messages celebs posted

A number of celebrities have taken to Twitter to post their tributes to educators and indicated their own special feelings on the occasion.

By: | Updated: September 5, 2017 2:04 PM
Teachers’ Day 2017: The day that commemorates the birth anniversary of India’s first Vice President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakhrishnan and also honours the great contributions of all teachers.
Teachers’ Day 2017: September 5 – the day that commemorates the birth anniversary of India’s first Vice President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakhrishnan and also honours the great contributions of all teachers, mentors and Gurus who have played a major role in shaping our lives. A number of celebrities have taken to Twitter to post their tributes to educators and indicated their own special feelings on the occasion. From Amitabh Bachchan‏ to Sachin Tendulkar, here is what they have to say:

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan‏ took to Twitter and said that every breath we take is a learning and thus every day is teachers’ day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid rich tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and hailed the teaching community in the country on the occasion of September 5.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra‏ paid homage to his mother on this day and said that it was she who taught him during his college days.

Sachin Tendulkar, the God of Cricket, posted a video on Twitter in which he shared an incident of his life with his fans and followers, which he claims changed his life. Watch; what he said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani‏ also expressed her gratitude to teachers via her Twitter account.

Cricketer Virender Sehwag‏ also thanked the teachers who left a deep mark in him.

Former shooter and BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore‏ said that the teachers have a greater role to play in building society.

Singer and songwriter Armaan Malik shared a letter on Twitter for all his teachers.

Ravi Shankar Prasad‏, the Union Minister also took to Twitter and paid his tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

The social media is flooded with such messages for the teachers, credited for an individual’s success.

