Teachers’ Day 2017: Amitabh Bachchan‏, Anand Mahindra to Sachin Tendulkar, special messages celebs posted

Teachers’ Day 2017: September 5 – the day that commemorates the birth anniversary of India’s first Vice President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakhrishnan and also honours the great contributions of all teachers, mentors and Gurus who have played a major role in shaping our lives. A number of celebrities have taken to Twitter to post their tributes to educators and indicated their own special feelings on the occasion. From Amitabh Bachchan‏ to Sachin Tendulkar, here is what they have to say:

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan‏ took to Twitter and said that every breath we take is a learning and thus every day is teachers’ day.

T 2538 – Teachers Day !! Greetings .. but each day is teachers day .. each breath we take is a learning .. हर साँस हमें शिक्षित करती है pic.twitter.com/yseQMiSeEi — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 5, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid rich tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and hailed the teaching community in the country on the occasion of September 5.

My tributes to Dr. S Radhakrishnan, an outstanding teacher and statesman on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2017

On Teachers’ Day, I salute the teaching community that is devoted to nurturing minds & spreading the joys of education in society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2017

Industrialist Anand Mahindra‏ paid homage to his mother on this day and said that it was she who taught him during his college days.

Every #TeachersDay I pay homage to my mother, who taught History at Lucknow’s Isabella Thoburn College & taught my sisters & I about life.. pic.twitter.com/RU6HeO2BBY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2017

Sachin Tendulkar, the God of Cricket, posted a video on Twitter in which he shared an incident of his life with his fans and followers, which he claims changed his life. Watch; what he said.

Happy #TeachersDay! The lessons you taught me have always served me well. Sharing an incident with you all that changed my life! pic.twitter.com/J1izUvPG3C — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2017

Union Minister Smriti Irani‏ also expressed her gratitude to teachers via her Twitter account.

On his birth anniversary, I pay my respects to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. pic.twitter.com/JpiXIrFKDj — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 5, 2017

On Teachers’ Day, I express my gratitude to teachers for their commitment towards an educated society that is vital for #NewIndia. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 5, 2017

Cricketer Virender Sehwag‏ also thanked the teachers who left a deep mark in him.

The best teachers teach from the heart , not just from the book.

Gratitude to all who have taught me something in life.

Happy #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/leBh0x6QDT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2017

Former shooter and BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore‏ said that the teachers have a greater role to play in building society.

On #TeachersDay, a tribute to a great leader, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Teachers have an immense role to play in building the society. pic.twitter.com/xwpWyIMOmY — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 5, 2017

Singer and songwriter Armaan Malik shared a letter on Twitter for all his teachers.

Thought I’d share this letter I wrote to all my teachers. Happy #TeachersDay to all the amazing teachers for their selfless love for us!! pic.twitter.com/lhjUYc5BPm — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 5, 2017

Ravi Shankar Prasad‏, the Union Minister also took to Twitter and paid his tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

My tribute to a great philosopher & the former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Ji on his birth anniversary. #TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/hJuX1UvyrE — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 5, 2017

The social media is flooded with such messages for the teachers, credited for an individual’s success.