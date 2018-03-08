TDP to quit Centre, Chandrababu Naidu threatens to walk out of NDA: 10 top developments in TDP-BJP crisis

TDP-BJP Crisis: Realtions sour with the ministers of the two parties submitting their resignations

BJP-TDP Crisis – Hours after Union Finance Minister ruled asserted that the category of “special status” no longer exists, the relations between NDA ally Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party took a turn for the worse. As per reports, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu led party TDP’s two ministers – Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Minister of State for Science and Technology YS Chowdary, are expected to hand over their resignation. Earlier on Wednesday, BJP Ministers in Andhra Pradesh cabinet, K Srinivasa Rao and T Manikyala Rao, also resigned from the state cabinet. With tensions escalating between the two parties, speculations are abuzz that the next step by the TDP will be to pull out of the NDA fold.

BJP-TDP Crisis – The story so far

1. The root cause: It all began with the TDP’s disappointment with the Union Budget 2018. The TDP leaders saw the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as something that dashed their hopes of getting more money for the state in recognition of the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh.

2. How it started: Few days after the Union Budget was tabled in the Parliament, all the political parties in Andhra Pradesh came together to support a bandh call. The TDP leaders led a protest during the rest of the Budget Session.

3. Frictions come to fore: On the question of a break-up, the TDP till last month maintained that it will decide on a future course of action after 5 March, when the budget session of Parliament resumes.

4. No let down in differences: The second leg of Budget Session resumed on a stormy note due TDP MPs continued their protests highlighting the Centre’s failure to meet demands for special category status (SCS) for AP, which would mean more development funding.

5. On an emotional note: Pressing demand for the special status, Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu made an emotional appeal on Wednesday. While addressing a public rally he questioned the decision to not give special status to Andhra urging the Centre to respect people’s feelings.

6. Centre maintains its stance: Later in the day, Union Minister Arun Jaitley ruled out granting Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh saying the Centre is ready to roll out a special package to the state but not the special status.

7. The last straw: Soon after, CM Naidu responded saying Jaitley’s announcement was the “last straw” for the TDP to take a call about withdrawing the party ministers from the Modi cabinet. He called the FM’s statement ‘insulting’ to the sentiments of the people. He added that the PM didn’t return his calls.

8. BJP’s response: Reacting to the TDP’s threats to break up, the two BJP ministers in the Naidu government, Srinivasa Rao and T Manikyala Rao, resigned today morning. Informing of the development in the assembly today, Chandrababu Naidu said: “Our ministers in the central cabinet and BJP ministers in our cabinet have resigned.”

9. The Big Decision: TDP ministers in the central government – Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Minister of State for Science and Technology YS Chowdary — resigned from their post saying that there is no compromise possible on the issue.

10. Dicey Way Ahead: With the two parties at loggerheads over the issue of special status, the future of the alliance seems shady, especially because none of the two appear to be willing to bend on their stance. The TDP has also said that the next course of action will depend on Centre’s reaction to the resignations. As of now, the ball is in Centre’s court.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a silence over the issue. This has irked the leaders of not just TDP but also of other parties including BJP’s major rival Congress. Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has leveraged the opportunity saying that his party supports granting special status to the state of Andhra Pradesh and would do so if voted to power.