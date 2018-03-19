TDP no-confidence motion in Parliament: Chandrababu Naidu takes on PM Modi, BJP over special status for Andhra Pradesh; a timeline

TDP MPs have regularly protested at Parliament

The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government over special category status for Andhra Pradesh could not be taken up in Parliament as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as both the houses were adjourned for the day. Earlier in the day, TDP issued a whip directing their MPs to be present during the Budget 2018 session in Parliament.

Opposition parties, including Congres and Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, have backed TDP’s no-confidence move. BJP, on the other hand, has exuded confidence that the government is ready for the trust vote even as it accused N Chandrababu Naidu’s party of misusing a sentimental issue.

The issue, which started as a seemingly regular protest at Parliament, has escalated into a political turmoil. We track how the things began with the budget and the prospect of the Modi government facing a no-trust vote has arisen.

Protest after Budget 2018

The budget was presented on February 1. The TDP MPs from Andhra Pradesh have alleged that budgetary allocations enmarked for the newly formed state was not enough and demanded special status. However, the central government has time to time claimed that allocation was sufficient. The protest at the Parliament continued till February 9 when the first phase of budget session eneded.

Protest escalated, logjam continues

As the second phase of Budget Session 2018 convened on March 5, TDP MPs stepped up its attack on the government. Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congres joined the protest. The protests forced complete washout of Parliament session in both Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament.

Cracks widened

As the protest over Andhra Pradesh special status row and other issues continued, the fissures within National Democratic Alliance (NDA) began apparent. TDP remained adamant on its demand

Two Union Ministers resigned

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a press conference on March 7 announced that TDP has directed two of its ministers Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdhury to quit the Modi cabinet. Raju and Chowdhury tendered their resignations on March 8. Subsequently, BJP ministers had also resigned from Naidu cabinet in the state. However, Naidu underlined that there is no decision on breaking away from the NDA.

Breaking of ties with BJP

TDP on March 16 announced that it has broken away from NDA. TDP, which has 16 MPs, also decided to move a no-confidence motion in Parliament. YSR Congress has also written to Lok Sabha Secretariat over the no-trust vote. TDP initially thought about backing YSR Congress but later decided to submit its own motion. The motion is likely to be taken up in Lok Sabha on March 20.