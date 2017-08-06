TDP leader CM Ramesh blasts Jaganmohan Reddy, says he should quit politics, do business

Vice President of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), CM Ramesh, on Sunday lashed out at YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his inflammatory comment against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)

Vice President of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), CM Ramesh, on Sunday lashed out at YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his inflammatory comment against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. “Everyone is condemning Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vulgarity,” Ramesh was quoted saying by ANI. He further said that he will meet the Election Commission Chief and demand not only a case against Reddy but also ban him from contesting elections. “Will meet EC Chief, demand not only case, he has to be barred from elections. He has to quit politics and do his business,” said Ramesh.

Meanwhile yesterday, the State Election Commission ordered an inquiry against Jaganmohan Reddy’s shocking comment against the CM. Deputy Commissioner of Kurnool has been asked to conduct the inquiry. Earlier on Friday, TDP’s state coordinator secretary M Subba Rao also lodged a complaint against Reddy, for ‘using abusive words and provoking the public to shoot Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister in public’. Rao had said, “There is a need to avoid these types of provoking persons in politics and we request people to stay calm and restore the peace in the city.”

On Thursday, while addressing a public meeting at Nandyala in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, Reddy in a shocking statement had said that CM Naidu should be ‘shot dead’. Reddy accused Naidu of not fulfilling the promises he made during elections and said in his closing remarks that there would be nothing wrong if leaders like him were shot dead in public. He said Naidu was not a ‘mukhyamantri’ but a ‘mukhyakantri’ (cheater in Telugu).