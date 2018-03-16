TDP has ‘woken up’ to needs of AP: Jaganmohan Reddy

Terming the TDP’s decision a “win for democracy”, Reddy asserted his party would continue to fight for Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh.

YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy today said the TDP had “woken up” to the needs of Andhra Pradesh by moving a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government over special status to the state. His remark came after the TDP this morning quit the NDA following the Centre’s refusal to give the state Special Category Status (SCS). The no-confidence motion was moved by TDP leader Thota Narasimham in the Lok Sabha. Terming the TDP’s decision a “win for democracy”, Reddy asserted his party would continue to fight for Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh.

“After 4 years of relentless struggle and fight by YSRCP with people’s support for Special Category Status; finally the nation, including @ncbn’s TDP wakes up!” Jagan said in a tweet. He said that even if guided by political compulsion, the TDP had to yet again follow the YSRCP’s lead of moving a no-confidence motion against the Centre for not granting SCS to the state. “Win for democracy & people of AP. YSRCP will continue to fight for SCS, the rights of the people of AP,” Reddy, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, said in another tweet.

The YSRC had yesterday issued a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving a no-confidence motion against the NDA government. It said that this was for failing to implement the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and also the promises made in Rajya Sabha by the then prime minister Manmohan Singh, including grant of special status. Initially, the main opposition party in Andhra Pradesh wanted to move the motion on March 21, but with indications that the Lok Sabha may be adjourned sine die ahead of schedule, it decided to move the motion today. The TDP, which last evening announced support for the no-confidence motion, today decided to move a motion on its own.

“Supporting a no-confidence motion moved by a thieves’ party (YSRC) will send wrong signals to the people. Hence, we should move a motion on our own,” TDP president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told his party leaders via a tele-conference. “YSRC’s notice (for a no-trust motion) will have only five signatures whereas we have 16. It will be easy for us to muster support of 51 MPs (required for the motion to be taken up),” Chandrababu said. He alleged that the BJP was enacting a “drama” through Jagan and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

“You move a no-confidence motion and make your MPs resign. We will grant SCS and make believe it happened only because of you. That’s the BJP drama through Jagan,” the chief minister alleged. The TDP chief said that the BJP was enacting “another drama” through Kalyan by asking him to launch a fast-unto-death. “People are watching all this and they will teach a fitting lesson,” he said.