Andhra Pradesh LIVE: More chinks in NDA? After TDP, now JD(U) claims Bihar denied special status

TDP-BJP row over Andhra Pradesh special status live updates: Happy times are over?

TDP-BJP row over Andhra Pradesh special status live updates: In a massive jolt to BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that two TDP ministers have resigned from the Modi cabinet. Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Minister of State for Science and Technology Y S Chowdary were scheduled to resign today. Meanwhile, two BJP Ministers in the N Chandrababu Naidu cabinet have submitted their resignations this morning.

This comes after CM Naidu yesterday announced this during a press interaction. He said that his party was taking the “painful decision” in the interest of the state.Naidu, however, underlined issues pertaining to TDP-BJP ties would be decided later.

Track latest updates of TDP-BJP row over Andhra Pradesh special status

2:40 PM: Health minister Kamineni Srinivas said that his political career began with TDP in 1982 and the party membership registration number was 80. He said that after serving the party for a few years and then stayed away from the politics. In 2014, Srinivas had joined the BJP on the invitation of Venkaiah Naidu and became an MLA.

2:30 PM: Meanwhile, YS Jaganmohan Reddy said whosoever is ready to give ‘special category status’ to Andhra Pradesh, will have YSRCP’s support. He said that all the options are open and for his party Andhra Pradesh comes first and is above all the other issues.

2:08 PM: After Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha has also been adjourned for the day.

2:05 PM: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has lashed out at JD(U) over demanding special status for Bihar. Ram Vilas Paswan said that Nitish Kumar government has been demanding this special package for long as Bihar has recieved a special package which is monetarily as beneficial as special status. Paswan said that despite thiis a few people were not satisfied.

2:00 PM: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said that one year to go for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Rao said that Naidu has claimed that Congress and BJP have been given a lot of chances to run this country but both of them have not lived up to their expectations.

1:55 PM: Rao has also asserted that India is not a bipolar country. He emphasized that India is a multi-party system and a strong regional party network too. Rao said that t0here is good possibility of a third alternative or it could be the only alternative.

1:50 PM: The second leg of Budget session 2018 continues to witness logjam as the Lok Sabha was adjourned after protests over an array of issues rocked the lower house

1:40 pm: Andhra Pradesh State Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas and State Endowment Minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao have resigned from their posts. Both of them belong to BJP

1:30 PM: Ashok Gajapathi Raju has said that when the state of Andhra Pradesh was made, the people did not want to be treated as a residue material. Raju said assurances were given by UPA government.

1:20 PM: Congress has lashed out at BJP ovver the issue. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that BJP has made false promises to TDP to make them an ally.

1:15 PM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had appealed BJP Ministers not to resign. Naidu said that he was not asking the BJP MPs to change their ideological stand. Naidu urged them to work for welfare of the state.

1:10 PM: TDP MP Konagalla Narayana said that Chandra Babu Naidu had waited for four years. The MP said that during the fight for special status, it was right to have TDP members in the cabinet and vowed that agitation will be intensified.

1:05 PM: In a unique way of staging protest, TDP MP CM Ramesh has arrived at the Parliament wearing t-shirt with demands for the state of Andhra Pradesh printed in it.

1:00 PM: TDP MP Y S Chowdary has sadi that he would be happy when marriages happen, not divorces. He also said that it was BJP’s responsibility to keep unanimity and make everyone happy.

12:55 PM: Chowdary has also asserted that he and fellow TDP minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju would continue to work in their personal capacities as parliamentarians. He emphasised that their demand for achieving the special status category for Andhra Pradesh would remain the same.

12:50 pm: WATCH- After TDP, JD(U) has reportedly expressed displeasure; here is why

Massive new political development | After TDP, JDU unhappy | ‘Bihar badly needs special status’, says Manoj Jha, Spokesperson, RJD pic.twitter.com/vfK8cJNzNe — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 8, 2018

12:45 PM: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm. Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has adjourned the upper House as protests over special status for Andhra Pradesh, multi-crore bank fraud involving Nirav Modi and Cauvery Board issue have rocked the Parliament.

12:40 PM: After, TDP, now ruling party in Bihar and BJP’s alliance JD(U) has raised the demand for special status for the state. JD(U) said their demand is still alive. Even Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD has said that the state needed the special status, according to TV reports.

11:45 AM: TDP leader Jayadev Galla said that Other parties who are sympathetic to our cause have also started protesting. He said that the next step is coming out of the cabinet, after FM Jaitley’s statement.

11:42 AM: WATCH- Here is what TDP MP Ashok Gajapathi Raju said on the TDP BJP row over Andhra Pradesh Special Status issue

When people sacrifice, they expect certain commitments to be met, says Senior TDP Leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju #TDPDumpsBJP pic.twitter.com/Jv4NUwqeUy — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 8, 2018

11:16 AM: CM Naidu had said that Arun Jaitley’s yesterday statement was not a good one. He claimed that the Centre was holding hand of North Eastern states but not Andhra Pradesh’s. Saying that the Centre was giving industrial incentives to North Eastern states but not to Andhra Pradesh.

11:12 AM: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has given statement in the state assembly. CM Naidu said that TDP ministers in central cabinet and BJP ministers in our cabinet have resigned. However, he said that these ministers have worked good in the state and brought considerable reforms in their departments. Naidu also thanked BJP ministers for their services.

11:07 AM: In Parliament, proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have started. Speaker in the Upper House and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has addressed the House on International Women’s Day

11:02 AM: Another Congress leader from M M Pallam Raju said that TDP has been an ally of the BJP for four years now and has done nothing to protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh. The former union minister has termed the move as “too little and too late”.

10:57 AM: YSR Congress MPs too have joined the protest over the special category status to Andhra Pradesh in Parliament.

10:53 AM: Meanwhile, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has alleged that this is a match-fixing. TDP was only pretending to withdraw from the alliance, says Renuka Chowdhury

10:49 AM: Meanwhile, TDP MPs continue to protest inside Parliament premises over special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

10:46 AM: Republican Party of India MP and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has stood by the BJP. Athawale said that he wants to appeal to AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu that he must think over this decision once again for development of people of Andhra Pradesh they should stay with NDA.

10:41 AM: Athawale also rejected the claim of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that PM Narendra Modi did not have the time to meet him. Athawale said that whenever one seek time from PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah they meet.

10:36 AM: TDP leader Srinivas said that two ministers will be resigning today. “No one from Andhra Pradesh was willing to bifurcate as all resources related to generation of employment were in Hyderabad. Srinivas claimed that bifurcation was not done in an unscientific way and injustice done with the Andhra Pradesh.

10:33 AM: In Parliament, TDP Ministers YS Chowdary and Ashok Gajapathi Raju will give a statement in the lower and upper houses respectively.

10:30 AM: Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said that even before TDP, Uddhav Thackeray has clarified his stance. Two ministers will resign and BJP should have thought about it, said the Sena leader. Kayande said that earlier, NDA leaders used to keep the alliance together but now it’s overconfident. She said that the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be challenging for BJP.

10:25 AM: In Delhi, when Ashok Gajapathi Raju was asked about whether he would resign from his ministerial post, Union Minister for Civil Aviation wondered what silly questions.

10:20 AM: TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh Ram Mohan Naidu said that the decision was taken after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement. Naidu, however, said that they do not want to make this a political fight between TDP-BJP but a fight for the state.

10:15 AM: Naidu asserted that the Centre can not reject their “right”. He also said that the alliance between TDP and BJP is still under negotiation.

10:10 AM: Meanwhile in Andhra Pradesh, BJP Ministers have submitted their resignations in the CM office in Amaravati.

10:05 AM: WATCH- MoS Science and Technology YS Chowdary, who will step down today, has spoken about the development.

MoS Science and Technology YS Chowdary speaks to TIMES NOW #TDPDumpsBJP pic.twitter.com/fxBRGmq3fv — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 8, 2018

10:00 AM: Shiv Sena has jumped on the bandwagon saying that party had expected this. Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that other parties have started to walk out of NDA too. Raut claimed that allies no longer have good relations with BJP and gradually their grudges will spill out and eventually they will walk out of alliance.

9:55 AM: WATCH- Here is what TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu has to say about ongoing rift between BJP and TDP over granting the pecial status category to Andhra Pradesh.

Centre promised special status to AP, says TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu #TDPDumpsBJP pic.twitter.com/BQ3zGDR5Yh — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 8, 2018

9:30 AM: Meanwhile, BJP MLC PVN Madhav said that their ministers will submit resignation and quit the TDP cabinet. Madhav sadi that BJP in the state will go to people and them about the things done by the Centre has for the state

9:20 AM: Union Minister YS Chowdary of TDP said that it was not good decision. However, he said that they were stepping down as ministers due to unavoidable circumstances. He said that they will probably meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. Chowdary asserted that party will continue to be a partner of NDA as directed by its President.

9:05 AM: Parliament budget session 2018 has witnessed deadlock after TDP MPs protested demanding special status category. It has been learnt that TDP has 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

8:55 AM: Meanwhile, Congress has hit out at BJP over the issue. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel termed the development as “very unfortunate”. Patel claimed when this doesn’t augur well for the interest of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

8:45 AM: However, FM Jaitley on Wednesday evening said that special status category for states existed during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. FM Jaitley had said that such status can now be extended only to north-eastern and three hill states after implementation of the 14th Finance Commission award

8:40 AM: Naidu also lashed out at the Central government saying the “attitude” towards the state was “hurtful and insulting”. Naidu asserted that these rresignations by two ministers is only the “first step”. Naidu said that TDP has always supported the Centre. Naidu, however, claimed that spirit of cooperative federalism was missing.

8:35 am: Naidu reiterated that his party has time to time approached the Centre over the assistance needed by Andhra Pradesh following the bifurcation. Naidu said he was anguished after the Centre “denied” special status category to Andhra Pradesh.

8:30 AM: Naidu said that this nothing but humiliation and injustice to the state. Naidu asserted that the Centre must walk the talk and ulfil the promises it made during bifurcation of the state

8:05 AM: Meanwhile, reports are coming from Amaravati that state budget session will begin shortly in Andhra Pradesh assembly.

8:00 AM: Naidu yesterday held a teleconference with TDP MPs and senior MLAs. Naidu also claimed that he took the decison after watching Arun Jaitley’s media interaction. Niadu said that he went too meet Prime Minister and central ministers 29 times in the last four years.

7:55 AM: Naidu said that he had shown a lot of patience, but he claimed that his party was taken very lightly all the time. Naidu said that the Central government was behaving as if TDP was greedy to get a lot of money from the Centre. Naidu said that centre does not belong to them.

7:50 AM: N Chandrababu Naidu said that he tried to inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the decision. Naidu, however, claimed that his OSD spoke to his OSD but the Prime Minister was not available.

7:45 AM: On Wednesday evening, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had categorically said that Andhra Pradesh will receive more funds. But he had said that funds equivalent to what a special category state receives can not be increased by doing politics.