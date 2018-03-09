TDP-BJP crisis: Day after phone call with Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu calls urgent TDP meet

TDP-BJP crisis: Chandrababu Naidu softens stand after a word with Narendra Modi?

TDP-BJP crisis: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a word with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over a phone call and reportedly urged him to reconsider pulling out of the NDA government, CM Naidu, on Friday (March 9) called an urgent meeting with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members. As per media reports, the meeting was called to discuss the future of the state government’s alliance with the BJP. Reportedly, during the meeting, the TDP has agreed to soften its stand and withhold the decision to pull out of the NDA government. The party leaders are also expecting a decision on special status demand for Andhra Pradesh in the ongoing session of Parliament.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, on being asked about the next course of action, avoided taking a hard stand against the Centre saying the party will take an appropriate decision at the appropriate time in the coming days.

Notably, only a day ago, miffed with Centre’s denial on granting special status to the state of Andhra Pradesh, two TDP members in the Union cabinet — Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary — submitted their resignations to the President of India. While Raju was heading the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Chowdary was Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences.

In a related development on Wednesday, two BJP ministers in Chandrababu Naidu-led cabinet in Andhra Pradesh also resigned from their posts. Furthermore, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s open denial to grant Andhra Pradesh a ‘special status’ added fuel to the fire. Arun Jaitley had earlier said that the Centre is ready to give a special package (funds) to Andhra Pradesh but not a special status.

CM Naidu reacted sharply questioning that if the Centre can hand-hold North Eastern states, then why not Andhra Pradesh. He further questioned the ‘discrimination’ asking why the Centre was giving industrial incentives only to North East states and not to Andhra Pradesh.

However, with the recent developments after the PM speaking with CM Naidu, the tussle between the two seems to be on hold, for now. The future couse of action will largely depend on how the Centre tackles to the demand and whether TDP is willing to be accomodative.