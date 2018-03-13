TB in India: PM Narendra Modi plans to eradicate disease 5 years ahead of global deadline, here’s how

TB in India: Tuberculosis (TB) is considered as one of the deadliest diseases in India, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global TB Report pointing to 28 lakh tuberculosis cases in 2015 and 4.8 lakh deaths due to the disease during the corresponding period.

TB in India: Prime Minister Narendra has time to time shown concern over diseases and stressed on the need to build a healthy society. Tuberculosis (TB) is considered as one of the deadliest diseases in India, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global TB Report pointing to 28 lakh tuberculosis cases in 2015 and 4.8 lakh deaths due to the disease during the corresponding period.

Aiming to eradicate this deadly disease by 2025, PM Modi today launched a campaign during the Delhi End-TB summit in the national capital. PM Modi said that a target has been set to end TB globally by 2030 and stressed the government has set an aim to eradicate it from India five years ahead by 2025.

As ambitious as it may sound, eradicating the disease will be no mean task. A study shows India has the most number of child deaths due to tuberculosis. Over 55,000 children died from the disease in the country in 2015, according to a PTI report.

However, PM Modi has now offered a blueprint and emphasised on a few areas to achieve the optimum result. Here are the major takeaways from TB-free India Campaign launched by PM Modi:

Noting that efforts to check tuberculosis have to yield desired results, PM Modi underlined that state governments need to play a pivotal in eliminating the disease. PM Modi said he has written to all chief ministers to join this mission. He also said that it would boost the spirit of cooperative federalism

PM Modi also shared a few thoughts for doctors. He said that front-line TB physicians and workers can make a major contribution in this direction. Noting that poor were the worst affected by this communicable diseases in the country, PM Modi said every step taken towards eradicating the disease is directly connected to their lives.

TB-free India Campaign, which was today launched by PM Modi, will take forward the activities under the National Strategic Plan for TB Elimination.

The Prime Minister also stressed on monitoring the situation and altering the approach. “Rate and coverage of immunisation need to be increased,” PM Modi said.

The summit was organised by the Union Ministry of Health along with the WHO and the Stop TB Partnership. The summit would set the stage for the September 2018 United Nations High-Level Meeting on TB, where for the first time, TB would be discussed in the UN General Assembly at the Heads of State level.