Tax officers to donate one-day pay for flood-affected states

There is flood situation in other parts of the country as well like Punjab where 10,000 acres of crops have been submerged in water and the situation in North Bihar is also alarming, the association said. (Image: Reuters)

Tax officers across the country have been asked to donate one-day salary to Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to help flood-affected states, an association representing them said today. The Executive Committee of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) Association deliberated over the recent natural calamity by way of floods in the North East due to Brahmaputra river, it said. There is flood situation in other parts of the country as well like Punjab where 10,000 acres of crops have been submerged in water and the situation in North Bihar is also alarming, the association said.

“As a responsible service of the Union, the association feels that we should contribute our best for the country which has given us so much. “This is also the voice of many officers. It is accordingly proposed to contribute one-day salary for the PM relief fund,” said Anup Srivastava, president of the association. The regional chapters of the association and other services have also been asked to contribute towards the cause, he said.

“Given the time frame, this entire exercise should be completed by August 25 so that the cheque can be presented to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) before 29th,” Srivastava said. The Executive Committee of IRS would present a unified cheque to the PMO along with the Delhi chapter of the IRS association and other service association representatives, he said. “All members of the service are requested to rise to the occasion,” Srivastava said. There are about 3,000 IRS (Customs and Central Excise) officers.