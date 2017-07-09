Tavleen Singh: India is the country that should be most worried about jihadist Islam

“Does India have the will to stand up against this violent new interpretation of Islam.” (Reuters)

Noted author Tavleen Singh on Sunday in an article in The Indian Express wrote that India is the country that should be most worried about jihadist Islam. The author, in the opinion piece titled “Fifth column: Wisdom in a dark time”, wrote that ideology of jihadist Islam is the exact opposite of the idea of India. Defining the “idea of India”, Singh cited a quote from Dalai Lala’s article for The Wall Street Journal. She wrote, “India, where I now live, has been home to the ideas of secularism, inclusiveness and diversity for 3,000 years. One philosophical tradition asserts that only what we know through our five senses exists. Other Indian philosophical schools criticise this nihilistic view but still regard the people who hold it as rishis, or sages.” She also cited one quote from US President Donald Trump’s quote from last week’s speech in Warsaw and said that his words were relevant to India context as well. Trump had said, “Do we have the confidence in our values to defend them at any cost? Do we have enough respect for our citizens to protect our borders? Do we have the desire and the courage to preserve our civilisation in the face of those who would subvert and destroy it?”

The author further defined her idea of Islam, “Islamism is based on the idea that if you do not accept the narrow, evil version of Islam, on which the ISIS founded its Caliphate, then you deserve to be killed,” Tavleen wrote. Tavleen then went ahead to ask some questions in a clinching manner. “Does India have the will to stand up against this violent new interpretation of Islam.”. She cited the current incidents in Kashmir Valley and those districts of West Bengal that border Bangladesh. She further questioned that violence that is being seen since last week in Basirhat is being treated as a problem of law enforcement. But is the case so in reality?

She further added that unrest in the Kashmir Valley is being termed as a political problem by netas. But is the case so? She further apprehended that various groups in Kashmir Valley are openly declaring that they fight for Allah and Islam and questioned if the current unrest is political or a religious one that threatens the values enshrined in the idea of India for thousands of years.