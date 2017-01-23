Taunting wife over bad English, cooking not cruelty: Bombay HC

The court, in its order, ruled that these charges do not amount to cruelty under law. The Court further stated that, prima facie, this disclosed the “hyper sensitivity of a wife”.

“A look at the evidence of the parents of the deceased (name withheld) prime facie shows that they have spoken about matrimonial cruelty rather than legal cruelty, as according to the averments, taunts to the deceased were to the effect that she did not know how to speak English, how to cook food etc,” said Justice AM Badar.

Earlier, the trial court had alleged that the deceased had been taunted for making ‘kaccha’ chapati.

