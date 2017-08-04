Tatkal tickets bonanza! IRCTC launches new schemes – book now and pay later or on delivery

While the ePaylater facility is powered by Arthashastra Fintech, the ‘Pay-on-Delivery’ service is provided by Anduril Technologies.

IRCTC tatkal tickets cheer! Now, you can book tatkal tickets and pay for them later! This new facility from IRCTC is part of its ‘ePaylater’ and ‘Pay-on-Delivery’ schemes. Till now, these facilities were available only in case of general reservations. While the ePaylater facility is powered by Arthashastra Fintech, the ‘Pay-on-Delivery’ service is provided by Anduril Technologies. An IRCTC official told FE Online that the facility of booking tatkal tickets and paying for them later has been launched on a pilot basis. “After gauging response from passengers, it will be decided if the scheme will be continued or not,” the official said.

Under the scheme, an individual can book online and has a window of either making an ePayment within 15 days, or within 24 hours on delivery. After booking your ticket, two options are available on the IRCTC website – Pay-On-Delivery or ePaylater. We take a look at all you need to know about both the options:

IRCTC ePaylater:

When you choose this option, you will receive a payment link via SMS or email. You have the option of making the payment for the ticket for up to 14 days. A service charge of 3.50% of the transaction amount is levied if you use the ePaylater scheme. The payment options include debit and credit cards. In case of failure to make payment within the period of 14 days, a penal interest rate of 36% per annum will be levied and may even lead to your account being deactivated. In case of ePaylater, you can book tatkal tickets for the same day as well, says the IRCTC official. The service works on a first-come-first serve basis.

“The pay on delivery feature completely circumvents the use of a payment gateway and will help users make the bookings in just a few seconds greatly increasing their chance of booking a confirmed ticket under the tatkal quota,” Anduril Technologies CEO Anurag Bajpai has been quoted as saying by IANS.

IRCTC Pay-On-Delivery:

The Pay-On-Delivery option has the advantage of allowing you to make the payment using cash as well. You can also pay using a debit or credit card. You will receive your tatkal ticket within 24 hours. However, this also means that tatkal tickets for the same day cannot be booked using this option. You can only book tatkal tickets for the next day, says the IRCTC official. The customer will have to tender either Aadhaar or PAN Card to avail the option.

According to IRCTC, in case of refusal or cancellation before delivery, the customer will be liable to pay the cancellation and delivery charges. “Strict action as per law may be initiated if the customer defaults to pay the booking and cancellation charges and the user id will be deactivated. Customer’s CIBIL score would also be influenced in case of non-payment of dues. The refunds against cancellation would be tendered to users’ bank account only,” says IRCTC. A good CIBIL score is important to get loans and it would be prudent to note this detail.

One important thing to note in all of this is that you still have to pay tatkal booking charge over and above the ticket amount. According to the Ministry of Railways, online ticketing through IRCTC website is gaining popularity and its share vis-à-vis counter tickets is increasing.