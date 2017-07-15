  3. Tata Steel signs LTTC with Indian Railways

Tata Steel signs LTTC with Indian Railways

The steel maker which is the first steel company to sign the contract claimed that it has invested heavily in improving its rail infrastructure and material handling system.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 15, 2017 12:02 AM
Tata Steel, tata steel lttc Indian Railways, indian railways Suresh Prabhu, Railway Board, Vice President, Steel Manufacturing, Sudhansu Pathak, Rail Bhawan, suresh prabhu Tata Steel on Friday entered into a long term tariff contract (LTTC) with Indian Railways. 

Tata Steel on Friday entered into a long term tariff contract (LTTC) with Indian Railways. Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, senior officials of the Railway Board and the company’s Vice President, Steel Manufacturing, Sudhansu Pathak among others were present at the contract signing ceremony held at the Rail Bhawan here. The steel maker which is the first steel company to sign the contract claimed that it has invested heavily in improving its rail infrastructure and material handling system. This has helped in reducing detention of railway rakes and bringing down the wagon turnaround time. LTTC has been introduced by Indian Railways to establish long-term contracts with customers with guaranteed incremental revenue for Indian Railways. The contract can be for a duration of 3-5 years.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top