Tata Sons Crowns N Chandrasekaran Chairman: From hilarious to banal, check out the Twitter reactions on Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry and more

Chandrasekaran said that over a period of time he will grow in the Chairman role. (PTI)

Ratan Tata’s move against ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry has successfully culminated in the crowning of his hand-picked successor N Chandrasekaran as the Chairman of Tata Sons. Ratan now bows out to the sidelines after handing over the Tata Group baton that he was holding as interim chairman to the new man at the helm. While legal issues are still a huge challenge to surmount, effectively, the coup against Mistry is done and dusted. There is unlikely to be any chance of going back. While that may be OK with the Ratan Tata fans, yet the opposite camp believed that youth and energy and the focus on profit that Cyrus was famous for was what the stodgy Tata group needed to ensure that the massive group actually generated the kind of wealth that other more nimble companies in India did even though they were smaller and whose brands were not even half-as-famous. The brutal war for control of the group has hit the brand hard and the same is reflected in the Twitter reactions that have come fast and furious in the wake of the coronation of N Chandrasekaran at Bombay House today. Check out the conversation:

From a software engineer trainee in TCS to the helm of #TataSons. What a man, #Chandrasekaran. Feeling extremely lucky to have met him. — Manish Purohit (@TheCommonerSays) January 12, 2017

From Indra Nooyi to Arun Sarin to finally #Chandrasekaran as @TataCompanies chairman! What a let down by @RNTata2000 massively disappointed. — hum_bolega (@hum_bolega) January 12, 2017

Well deserved after taking TCS to new heights #Chandrasekaran, Started in TCS way back in 1987 after engineering. Persistent / Sticking on. — Digvijay Chauhan (@digvj) January 12, 2017

First non-Parsi at the helm of #Tata Group #NatarajanChandrasekaran — Saloni Shukla (@salonishuklaET) January 12, 2017

#SamajwadiParty & #TataSons wash dirty linen in public

much to amusement of opponents

& sadness of wellwisher#newyear2017 #bestbreakup2016 — Katrina (@katrinakaifblog) January 1, 2017

So this announcement was anyway a foregone conclusion. A no brainier #Tata — K Sudarshan (@SudarshanEMA) January 12, 2017

Yeh mystery kab solve hogi ????#TataSons http://t.co/4ojip4AfjL — Pritam Shah (@InsanelyNormal) December 29, 2016

Chandrasekaran thanked the Tata Sons group and Ratan Tata for having confidence on him and said that he is aware that his chairmanship comes with huge responsibilities. Citing that the position he will be taking over requires several leadership qualities, Chandrasekaran said that over a period of time he will grow in the Chairman role.