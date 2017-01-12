  3. Tata Sons Crowns N Chandrasekaran Chairman: From hilarious to banal, check out the Twitter reactions on Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry and more

Tata Sons Crowns N Chandrasekaran Chairman: From hilarious to banal, check out the Twitter reactions on Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry and more

The brutal war for control of the group has hit the brand hard and the same is reflected in the Twitter reactions that have come fast and furious in the wake of the coronation of N Chandrasekaran at Bombay House today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: January 12, 2017 9:24 PM
Chandrasekaran said that over a period of time he will grow in the Chairman role. (PTI) Chandrasekaran said that over a period of time he will grow in the Chairman role. (PTI)

Ratan Tata’s move against ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry has successfully culminated in the crowning of his hand-picked successor N Chandrasekaran as the Chairman of Tata Sons. Ratan now bows out to the sidelines after handing over the Tata Group baton that he was holding as interim chairman to the new man at the helm. While legal issues are still a huge challenge to surmount, effectively, the coup against Mistry is done and dusted. There is unlikely to be any chance of going back. While that may be OK with the Ratan Tata fans, yet the opposite camp believed that youth and energy and the focus on profit that Cyrus was famous for was what the stodgy Tata group needed to ensure that the massive group actually generated the kind of wealth that other more nimble companies in India did even though they were smaller and whose brands were not even half-as-famous. The brutal war for control of the group has hit the brand hard and the same is reflected in the Twitter reactions that have come fast and furious in the wake of the coronation of N Chandrasekaran at Bombay House today. Check out the conversation:

Chandrasekaran thanked the Tata Sons group and Ratan Tata for having confidence on him and said that he is aware that his chairmanship comes with huge responsibilities. Citing that the position he will be taking over requires several leadership qualities, Chandrasekaran said that over a period of time he will grow in the Chairman role.

