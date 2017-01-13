Tata Group jewel gets new CEO Rajesh Gopinath after N Chandrasekaran moves to Tata Sons

Rajesh Gopinathan started his career with TCS in 2001. He was appointed as the CFO in February 2013. (Reuters)

Tata Consultancy services on Thursday appointed Rajesh Gopinathan as its new chief executive officer and managing director. Gopinathan will take over from N Chandrasekaran, who has been appointed as chairman of Tata Sons effective February 21, 2017. TCS has also named N Ganapathy Subramaniam, who is currently president, TCS Financial Solutions as the president and chief operating officer and appointed him as a director of the board of the company.

Rajesh Gopinathan started his career with TCS in 2001. He was appointed as the CFO in February 2013. Prior to becoming CFO, Rajesh was the vice president – Business Finance.

N Ganapathy Subramaniam is currently the president of TCS Financial Solutions, strategic business unit of TCS. He has been part of TCS and the Indian IT industry for the past 34 years and has had opportunities to perform a variety of roles in delivering solutions to customers globally, especially in the banking and financial services sector.

“TCS’s core strength is its strong leadership talent that is collaborative and aspirational. I look forward to a continued relationship with TCS and the management team,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons.

Gopinathan said: “I would like to thank the TCS Board and Chandra for the privilege and honour to lead this great organisation. TCS has evolved into an industry leader during Chandra’s tenure. It is definitely big shoes to fill. With continuous guidance from Chandra and the support of the TCS team, I am confident of continuing this great journey that TCS

is on.”