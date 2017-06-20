Tasked to provide security to PM Modi, Lucknow SIT SP Nageshwar Singh seen in ugly spat with SSP Deepak Kumar

Lucknow SIT SP Nageshwar Singh. (Source: ABP News video grab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead thousands of Yoga enthusiasts in performing asanas in Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow. The preparations for the event are in full swing and the security of the city has been tightened. However, things turned ugly when two police officers given the task to ensure security to the Prime Minister ended up fighting with each other. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Lucknow SIT SP Nageshwar Singh can be seen getting into a verbal spat with SSP Deepak Kumar. The incident reportedly took place during a meeting on June 18. However, FinancialExpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

In this video, SSP Deepak Kumar was sitting on the stage while SP Nageshwar Singh was sitting with the other police officers. Suddenly, Nageshwar Singh got up from his seat and said that he wants to protest. He complained that we were asked to come at 5 pm and it is already 6:30 pm but no one even asked us for water. Even before he could have completed his point, the SP responded by saying since you can’t do your duty, please leave from here. He added that we don’t need your duty. The spat didn’t end here as Nageshwar Singh retaliated against his senior officer by saying that he won’t leave just like that. He added that he will only leave if DIG comes and asks him to.

Watch the incident here:

According to officials of Lucknow district administration, as many as 51,560 Yoga enthusiasts will be performing various Yoga asanas at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan. Apart from this, there will be participants from various organisations and schools. The participants in the third International Yoga Day include Patanjali Sansthan, NCC, Dev Sanskriti Sansthan, Art of Living, Brahmakumaris, CRPF and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Apart from this, nearly 80 foreign participants are also likely to take part in the event.