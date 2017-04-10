Tarun Vijay remark row: Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over BJP leader’s ‘South Indians’ comment

Congress has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over BJP leader Tarun Vijay’s controversial remark on South Indians. (ANI image)

Congress has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over BJP leader Tarun Vijay’s controversial remark on South Indians. According to a report, Congress is looking to corner the Narendra Modi government over the ex-BJP MP’s statement in the lower House. It has been learned that opposition leaders will meet this morning in senior Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad’s chamber in Parliament.

A few days ago, Tarun Vijay stoked a controversy through his ‘black people’ remark. During a discussion on Al Jazeera that Indians cannot be called racists as they live with “black people” from the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. He was taking about the assault on a group of Nigerians in Greater Noida. “If we were racist, why would we have the entire south, which is complete, you know, Tamil, you know Kerala, you know Karnataka and Andhra, why do we live with them? We have black people around us,” said Vijay.

Watch this video

Vijay, however, later apologized for the remark. In one tweet, he acknowledged that his remarks sounded “ridiculous and very bad”. “In many parts of the nation we have different people, in colour and never ever we had any discrimination against them,” he posted. “My words perhaps were not enough to convey this. Feel bad, really feel sorry, my apologies to those who feel I said different than what I meant,” he wrote.

BJP spokesperson Shaina N C said Vijay could have phrased his comments differently.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the comments showed the saffron party’s tendency to discriminate among people of the country.

Vijay claimed that people with African ancestors have been living amicably in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

He also said Indians worship black gods and referred to Lord Krishna.

DMK MP T K S Elangovan said Vijay’s comments were funny as not all people in the south India are dark-skinned and cited the example of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

His party’s spokesperson said his comments offered a glimpse of a divide between north India and south India.

Congress leader Khushboo said such remarks by the BJP leader were “shocking” and he should have been more careful.

(With agency inputs)