Tarun Gogoi slams government’s demonetisation move, says hardships in country continue after more than 50 days

Poor are facing difficulties after the decision, he says. (PTI)

Former Assam chief minister and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi has today hit out at the way demonetisation step was implemented by the NDA Government. Taking to the Twitter the former chief minister of the state said that the step to ban the old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 on November 8, after an address to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caused immense hardsips for the poor.

Stressing that normalcy has still not returned to the country even by after 50 days, he added that while the poor are facing difficulties after the decision, rich people in the country remain unaffected. Pointing out that no many lives were lost due to the demonetisation, but no compensation has been paid to the their families as yet.

Demonetisation is the surgical strike of Modi which has inflicted most sufferings to common people like daily wages earners, labourers..1/1 — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) January 7, 2017

Tarun Gogoi said that while small artisans, traders, low and middle class families faced the brunt, the surgical strike step of the government on September 29. Days after the Uri terror attack by terrorists, which had claimed lives of 19 Indian soldiers, Indian army struck back at ther camps near PoK leading to several casualties on the other side of the border.

PM’s deadline of 50 days have already passed but normalcy has not resumed & BJP Govt didn’t even took stock of innocent deaths & sufferers. — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) January 7, 2017

On Thursday, after President Pranab Mukherjee suggested that NDA-led should be careful and take extra care of people who had borne a lot of hardships post-demonetisation, Congress had hailed his statement and took it as an opportunity to criticise the government. “President has now shown the truth to PM Modi and his government,” said senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. “Head of the family gives lessons to the truant child, that is the kind of lesson President of India has given,” he added.

President in his statement today had said, “We all will have to be extra careful to alleviate the suffering of the poor which might become unavoidable for the expected progress in the long term.” Citing the President’s statement to criticise Narendra Modi-government Surjewala questioned, “President of India has now spoken, will Modiji listen and will Modiji leave his arrogance of power and recoup the losses?”