Targeting next General Elections: Opposition parties set to meet in Delhi, discuss farmers’ issues

Targeting next General Elections: Opposition parties gear up to meet in Delhi, discuss farmers’ issues

The next Lok Sabha elections is just over a year away and with the momentum gathered in the recently concluded Gujarat Elections, leaders of various Opposition parties such as the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) are set to share the stage in New Delhi on Saturday to initiate formation of a “non-BJP” group. The occasion will be the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. According to The Indian Express, The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is hosting the event and rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, recently disqualified from the Rajya Sabha, is the convener of the programme where the parties are expected to target the NDA government on farmers’ issues.

The Indian Express also reporte that Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma and Rajya Sabha member and SP principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav are likely to attend the programme in which top leaders of the NCP, RJD, JD(S), TMC, CPI and CPM have been invited.

The Sources told Indian Express that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) too was contacted but organisers were not hopeful of seeing any representation from the party. A leader from RLD said, “Sharadji is the convener and he tried, but you know the BSP.” The programme will be a platform to initiate formation of a “non-BJP group” and it will be started with targeting the NDA government on farmers’ issues. One of the RLD leader said, “The efforts will be initiated to create an atmosphere so that all these parties contest the next Lok Sabha elections unitedly against BJP.”

RLD national vice-president Jayant Chaudhary said, “The distress of farmers is the main debating point at this time and we will use it to question the present government on its anti-farmer policies. Our campaign will be based on farmers’ issues.”

Chaudhary admitted that the aim will be to ensure that the parties join hands for the general elections.