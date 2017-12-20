Target 2019: Stung by Jignesh-Hardik-Alpesh in Gujarat, Narendra Modi gives this clarion call to BJP

PM Narendra Modi gets felicitated by BJP chief Amit Shah at party’s parliamentarians meet. (Twitter/AmitShah)

Days after the Gujarat election result, it seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised what he actually needs to do to ensure BJP wins in future elections, especially the 2019 General Elections. A loss in 2019 would mean an end to Modi’s ‘New India’ dream. Though BJP managed to win Gujarat assembly elections with 99 out of 182 seats, the party was left scarred by many factors – the biggest of them was the challenge from the youth trio of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mewani and Alpesh Thakor. Together with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the youth trio, who represented different castes, dashed BJP chief Amit Shah’s Target 150 plus plan. It can be said that Modi’s charisma alone kept the BJP safe but there was a clear absence of the second rung of charismatic young BJP leaders who can attract youth voters. Reports have said the BJP failed to get the support of youth, especially those belonging to the Patidar community.

PM Modi has now called for promotion of youth both inside and outside the BJP. At the BJP Parliamentary party meet today, Modi called for promotion of youth in and outside party, Union minister Ananth Kumar said. The PM also called for strengthening BJP at booth level across India for victory in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

After winning both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP now rules as many as 19 states of the country. The prime minister was on Wednesday given a standing ovation when BJP’s parliamentarians met for the first time after winning the polls in both states. An emotional Modi said the BJP now rules 19 states, even Indira Gandhi had ruled 18 states when she was on power. However, the PM warned BJP MPs against complacency.

Modi also pushed for promoting the new generation for a “New India”, a vision for 2022 promoted by his government. The PM urged party leaders not to be affected by the opposition’s “disinformation” campaign against the BJP. “He called for strengthening the party at its roots across the country,” Kumar said.

According to party sources, Modi turned emotional a few times as he recalled how the party organisation was built in Gujarat and young leaders were groomed by their seniors, including former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PTI reported. Even as Congress has claimed a “moral victory” for scoring its highest tally and pushing the BJP’s to its lowest score in the last many elections, PM Modi said it was a big win for his party in his home state.