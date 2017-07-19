Tanmay Bhat Snapchat row over PM Modi photo: Mumbai Police to drop FIR against AIB co-founder, says report

The Mumbai Police cyber cell on Friday registered a case againt AIB for posting meme about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

The Mumbai police are likely to drop the case against AIB co-founder Tanmay Bhatt for his Snapchat post where he applied a dog-filter on PM Narendra Modi’s photo, Mid-day reported. The reports say that police is likely to file a C Summary in court that will nullify the FIR. A controversy was raked up on Friday after Mumbai Police cyber cell lodged a case against AIB for posting meme about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. The case came to light after the popular comedy group tweeted a meme using Modi’s picture with a Snapchat dog filter on July 12. However, AIB decided to drop the post after people started trolling them.

A Twitter user tagged the Mumbai Police in his post and complained, “Strict action should be taken against Tanmay Bhat and AIB for tweeting, posting a cheap joke against PM Narendra Modi.” Taking note of the ‘complaint’, the police soon responded by saying, “Thank you for bringing this to our notice.

We are forwarding this to the cyber police station.” As the news spread, AIB co-founder Tanmay Bhat on July 13 came out with another witty tweet. Bhatt tweeted what Modi had once said, “We surely need more humor in public life.”