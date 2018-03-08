Tamil Nadu Shocker! Pregnant woman dies as cop ‘kicks’ her bike, sparks violent protests

A woman died after a cop kicked the bike on which she was riding (Representational Image)

A disturbing case of alleged police brutality has come to light from Tamil Nadu. A 34-year-old pregnant woman is reported to have lost her life after a policeman allegedly kicked the bike on which she was riding on with her husband. The incident that occurred on Wednesday at Thuvakudi near Tiruchy has triggered violent protests in the area. The victim Usha was travelling with her husband to a friend’s wedding when the accused policeman Kamaraj signalled to stop the bike near BHEL headquarters as Usha’s husband wasn’t wearing a helmet. After a brief back and forth between Usha’s husband Raja and Kamaraj, the inspector walked away and Raja believed he could then move on. However, the inspector followed the bike with his own vehicle and after chasing the couple, kicked their bike in anger, reports said.

Due to the violent kick, the bike wobbled and the couple fell to the ground. Three-months-old pregnant Usha suffered head injuries in the accident and succumbed to them while Raja also got critically injured in the accident. Accused inspector Kamaraj, instead of helping out the injured couple, fled from the spot when people began to gather at the accident site. The couple was rushed to the government hospital by the people present there. However, Usha was declared dead by the doctors immediately after examining.

The horrific incident has sparked violent protests against the police. As per media reports, over 3000 people gathered at the spot to protest against the incident, prompting the police to reach the spot to pacify the situation. However, the situation only got worse with police deployment as the people started pelting stones at the police team. The police responded with a ‘lathi-charge’. People have also been expressing their reactions to the incident under the hashtag #WhoKilledUsha.

The person who killed her is an uniformed 3rd rated begger who desperately licks boots for money.. #WhoKilledUsha — அரசியல்வியாதி (@Nagatwitz) March 7, 2018

It will be a sleepless night for many people… Irreparable loss to him. She was a great soul and lovable teacher for many special children #WhoKilledUsha pic.twitter.com/PkqZEYmWGK — Karthigaichelvan S (@karthickselvaa) March 7, 2018

As per reports, the accused inspector Kamaraj has been nabbed. However, as of now, he is admitted to a hospital since he too claimed to have suffered injuries. Notably, this isn’t the first instance of police brutality in the state. Last year, a policeman, on the pretext of monitoring traffic rules, had whacked a bike rider with his lathi for not wearing a helmet. The bike rider was critically injured in the incident.