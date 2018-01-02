Tamil Nadu government rolls out e-Governance policy

Chief Minister K Palaniswamy released the e-Governance policy 2017 booklet, which was received by State IT Minister M Manikandan, at a function here today. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Government today launched an e-governance policy that would enable public, government and commercial establishments get all it’s services through digital mode.”The policy aims to provide all government services through digital mode and also through common service centres and mobile applications under the Government’s Vision 2023 plan,” an official release said. Chief Minister K Palaniswamy released the e-Governance policy 2017 booklet, which was received by State IT Minister M Manikandan, at a function here today. The Vision 2023 document was released by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in March 2012 aiming to make the State ‘numero uno’ in the country and set a target of 11 per cent growth in GSDP by 2023.

The e-Governance policy would also have guidelines to provide a ‘comprehensive IT infrastructure” for the digital initiatives taken by the government, the release said. Noting that the drive would enhance integration of various government departments, it claimed this move would result in increase in production and reduce expenses on computer maintenance. The policy has a provision for the government to allocate 0.5 per cent of the total funds in a financial year for the digital initiatives and later increase it to three per cent in the next five years in a phased manner. Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, IT Department, Principal Secretary T K Ramachandran and senior government officials participated in the function, the release added.